Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.

Star forward Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable Saturday."

Brown is off to a stellar start to the 2022-23 season averaging 25.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

The former Cal star is in his seventh season in the NBA and has only played for the Celtics during that time.

Last season, he helped lead them to the NBA Finals, which was also his fourth time in the Conference Finals in the six seasons that he had played in the NBA.

He has already played in an astonishing 85 NBA Playoff games at just 26 years old.

The Celtics come into Saturday night with a 9-3 record in their first 12 games of the season, and they are on fire right now in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

This should be a game where they extend that streak because the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league.

They are in rebuilding mode and currently 3-10 in their first 13 games of the season (they've also lost two in a row).

Both teams come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back.

On Friday night, the Pistons lost to the Knicks in New York City, while the Celtics had a win at home over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.