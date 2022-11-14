Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Thunder-Celtics Game

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Massachusetts, and they will have one of their best players available for the game.

2020 All-Star Jaylen Brown, who missed Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons, is not on the injury report for Monday.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) not listed on injury report for Monday."

The Celtics beat the Pistons by a score of 117-108, and Jayson Tatum led the way with 43 points and ten rebounds.

On the season, Brown is averaging 25.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, so if the Celtics continue to play well, he has an excellent chance of making his second trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

Currently, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

They are also the hottest team in the league, as they are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Last season, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and there is a case to be made that they have an even better roster this season.

As for the Thunder, they come into the game after scoring 145 points in a win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

They are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.

In addition, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.