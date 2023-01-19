Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Warriors-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for a 2022 NBA Finals rematch.

The two teams have already faced off once this season (in San Francisco), and the Warriors won 123-107 led by Klay Thompson's 34 points.

For Thursday’s matchup, the Celtics could be without one of their two best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jaylen Brown (adductor) remains questionable Thursday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star is in the middle of an outstanding season, but he has missed the last three games.

Brown is currently averaging 27.1 points, 7. 1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 40 games (he's also shooting 49.8% from the field).

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 33-12 record in 45 games.

They are 4.0 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2 in and they are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

At home, they have an outstanding 17-5 record in the 22 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Warriors come into the night tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 5-17 in 22 games on the road away from the Chase Center.

This will be their first time playing in Boston since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals (when they won their fourth title in eight seasons).