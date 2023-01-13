Joe Mazzulla Gives An Injury Update On Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gave an injury update on Jaylen Brown before they played the Brooklyn Nets.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-98 on the road at Barclays Center.

Star forward Jaylen Brown did not play in the game due to an adductor injury.

On Wednesday, he had 41 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Celtics to a 125-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before the Celtics beat the Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla gave an injury update on the former Cal star.

"I anticipate it being pretty short," Mazzulla said of Brown's injury timeline before the game. "About a week or so, somewhere in that area."

Losing Brown for any period of time is significant because he is one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Currently, he is averaging 27.1 points (on 49.8% shooting from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 40 games.

In Thursday’s win over the Nets, All-Star Jayson Tatum led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds (six players scored in double-digits).

The Celtics made the NBA Finals in 2022, and they are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 31-12 record in 43 games.

With the victory over the Nets, they are now in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 14-7 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Boston.

They will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.