Jaylen Brown's Status For Celtics-Bulls Game
Jaylen Brown is listed as probable for Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The star forward is listed as probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Celtics (49-30) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed.
Both teams have already clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
