Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Game 1

Jaylen Brown met with the media on Saturday, before the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

Jaylen Brown met with the media on Saturday, and the star forward says that he should be able to play in the game (hamstring).

"Good, I went through some tests this week, got some treatment," Brown said when asked about his hamstring. "Should be ready to roll for tomorrow."

Brown is very important to the team's success as illustrated in their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

They swept the Nets in just four games, while last season (without Brown) they lost to the Nets in just five games.

Obviously the two seasons were very different, but at the end of the day his value is gigantic to this team.

The series is anticipated to be a good one as the Celtics cruised their way to the second-round over the Nets, and the Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in their first-round playoff series.

The Bucks are also the defending NBA Champions.

