Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Game 1 On Sunday

Jaylen Brown will play and be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have their star forward Jaylen Brown available, and he will be in the starting lineup with no minutes restriction.

Brown and the Celtics are coming off an impressive first-round playoff series where they blew out the Brooklyn Nets in a sweep.

The four straight wins against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was very impressive, and put the rest of the league on notice.

The Nets had come into the season as a team who was supposed to win an NBA title.

Last season, the Celtics lost to the Nets in just five games, so they completely turned the tables this year.

They finished the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last year, and finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off crushing the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round of the playoffs.

They did not sweep the Bulls, but the series was not even close.

