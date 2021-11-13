Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston on Friday night, but will have a quick turnaround when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Saturday evening.
For the game, the Celtics will once again be without their All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Brown is averaging an outstanding 25.6 points per game this season, but has missed the team's last three games.
His status for Saturday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Celtics.
The Celtics come into the game with a 6-6 record, while the Cavs are a surprising 8-5.
When looking at the two team's rosters it's pretty interesting that the team's records are not vis versa.
The Celtics lost in five games in the first round of the playoffs last season to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Cavs missed the postseason for the third straight season.
