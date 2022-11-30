Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat in Massachusetts.

For the game, one of their best players is on the injury report, as Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Wednesday."

Brown had an outstanding game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards with 36 points in 34 minutes, leading the Celtics to a 130-121 win.

However, he missed Monday's 140-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

On the season, the former Cal star is averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest on 50.7% shooting from the field.

Last season he helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals, and so far this season the Celtics are the best team in the NBA.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-4 record in their first 21 games.

Before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week, they had been on a nine-game winning streak and are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They have gone 13-1 over their last 14 games.

At home, they are 10-1 in the 11 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

As for the Heat, they come into the game struggling to start the new season with a 10-11 record in their first 21 games (tied with the New York Knicks for the 11th seed in the east).

However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 2-7 in nine games played away from Miami.