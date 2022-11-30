Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Jaylen Brown (neck) has been upgraded to available.

Brown missed Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets but is coming off a game where he had 36 points in 34 minutes (on Sunday against the Washington Wizards).

The 2020 NBA All-Star comes into the night averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

He has helped lead the Celtics to the best start in the NBA.

They are 17-4 in their first 21 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak (they have also gone 13-1 in their last 14 games).

At home, the Celtics have been exceptional with a 10-1 record in 11 games played in Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, they once again look like a contender for the title this season.

As for the Heat, they have not had a good start to the season.

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games and tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, they have won three games in a row and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

The most significant troubles for the Heat have come on the road, where they are 2-7 in the nine games they have played away from Miami.

Both the Heat and Celtics have faced off in the Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

The Heat won in 2020, while the Celtics won in 2022.