Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown's Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be available for Wednesday's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their two best players available.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had both been on the injury report, but they have now both been upgraded to available.

The status of the two stars can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams are separated by just one game in the standings as the Heat are 48-28, while the Celtics are 47-29.

The Related stories on NBA basketball