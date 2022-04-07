Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

The Boston Celtics are facing off with the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player Jayson Tatum.

The All-Star forward has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Celtics.

The two teams enter the game at the top of the Eastern Conference standings as the Celtics (50-30) are the second seed and the Bucks (49-30) are the third seed.

