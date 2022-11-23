Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts. 

They could be without their best player for the game, as Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable. 

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

Tatum is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.  

The Celtics are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.  

They had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. 

Currently, they are 9-1 in their last ten games and 13-4 in 17 games on the season. 

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-1 in seven games played at home. 

Tatum has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and will likely be going to his fourth All-Star Game this year. 

In addition, the Celtics made the NBA Finals last year and once again look like a contender to get there this year.   

Right now, they have one of the deepest rosters in the league, and over the offseason, they picked up Malcolm Brogdon (who had been a starter) to add to their bench. 

As for the Mavs, they come into the night with a 9-7 record in 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

However, their record on the road has been abysmal (1-4 in five games away from Dallas). 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12603052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396522_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19489507_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17858354_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17548905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579242_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17522709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Andre Hunter's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17861426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar