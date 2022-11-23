Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts.

They could be without their best player for the game, as Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

Tatum is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

The Celtics are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Currently, they are 9-1 in their last ten games and 13-4 in 17 games on the season.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-1 in seven games played at home.

Tatum has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and will likely be going to his fourth All-Star Game this year.

In addition, the Celtics made the NBA Finals last year and once again look like a contender to get there this year.

Right now, they have one of the deepest rosters in the league, and over the offseason, they picked up Malcolm Brogdon (who had been a starter) to add to their bench.

As for the Mavs, they come into the night with a 9-7 record in 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

However, their record on the road has been abysmal (1-4 in five games away from Dallas).