Jayson Tatum's Final Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is available for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
The Washington Wizards are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have their best player available.
All-Star Jayson Tatum was on the injury report, but he is going to play in the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards are already out of playoff contention, while the Celtics (48-30) are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
