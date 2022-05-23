Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Monday

Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Monday night in Massachusetts.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night in Massachusetts, and for the game Jayson Tatum is on the injury report.

However, Tatum is listed as probable, which means he will more than likely play in the game.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 on the road in Massachusetts on Saturday night.

The first two games of the series were in Florida, and the Heat won Game 1 while the Celtics blew them out in Game 2.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games in the second-round.

Meanwhile, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals.

