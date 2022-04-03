Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

The Washington Wizards are in Boston to face off with the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game Celtics' best player is on the injury report.

All-Star Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for the contest with a knee injury, and his status for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Celtics enter the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record, while the Wizards have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

