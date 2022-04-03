Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Wizards and Celtics in Boston.
The Washington Wizards are in Boston to face off with the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and for the game Celtics' best player is on the injury report.
All-Star Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for the contest with a knee injury, and his status for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Celtics enter the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record, while the Wizards have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.