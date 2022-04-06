Jayson Tatum's Status For Bulls Game

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum's Status For Celtics-Bulls Game

Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game Jayson Tatum is on the injury report. 

However, the All-Star forward is listed as probable, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls enter the game with a 45-34 record after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening. 

They are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Celtics, they are 49-30, which has them has them as the second seed in the east. 

