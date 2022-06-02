Skip to main content

Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics are in California to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center on Thursday evening.

For the contest, they will have their best player available.  

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for the game, so he will be in the starting lineup. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Tatum got injured in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, but he quickly returned to the game and he has not missed any games so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The former Duke star has already played in the Conference Finals three different times, but this will be his first time in the Finals. 

As for the Celtics franchise, it's the first time that they have been this far since 2010 when they had Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster. 

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HER

USATSI_18278359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18060379_168388303_lowres
News

Portland Trail Blazers On the Verge Of Being Sold

By Brett Siegel11 minutes ago
USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Golden State Warriors And Boston Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17946734_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Defending Michael Jordan

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
Betting

Who's The Public Betting On To Win The NBA Finals?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_9345033_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18407203_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Warriors Star

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Amazing Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_16841998_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago