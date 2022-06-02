Is Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals?
The Boston Celtics are in California to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center on Thursday evening.
For the contest, they will have their best player available.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for the game, so he will be in the starting lineup.
Tatum got injured in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, but he quickly returned to the game and he has not missed any games so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
The former Duke star has already played in the Conference Finals three different times, but this will be his first time in the Finals.
As for the Celtics franchise, it's the first time that they have been this far since 2010 when they had Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.
The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years.
