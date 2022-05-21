Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 3

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Boston, and for the game the Celtics will have their best player available.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has not missed a game in the 2022 playoffs, and he is not on the injury report for Saturday night's Game 3 contest in Boston.

NBA's official injury report

Tatum threw down a huge dunk in Game 3 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he came up slow and was clearly in pain in his wrist.

After Game 3 of the second-round, he spoke to reporters and said that is was something he had been dealing with for a few months.

Tatum ended up going off for 46 points of the Game 5 of the second-round, so he was clearly fine.

The Celtics and Heat are currently tied up at 1-1 after the Heat won the first game and the Celtics won the second game.

Related stories on NBA basketball