Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 5

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Massachusetts, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for the game.

NBA's official injury report

Tatum has not missed any games in the playoffs, but during Game 3 he threw down a monster dunk and took an awkward fall on his wrist.

He was slow to get up, but played the rest of the game.

After Game 3, the former Duke star spoke about his wrist when he met with the media.

"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist.

The Celtics tied up the series in Game 4, and Tatum went off for 30 points, so he appeared to be okay.

With the series tied up at 2-2, whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 advantage and can win the series in Game 6 in Milwaukee.

Each team has won one game on the road and one game at home.

Related stories on NBA basketball