Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Game 6

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics are in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and for the game they will have their best player Jayson Tatum available. 

The All-Star forward is not on the injury report. 

Tatum has not missed any games in the playoffs, but after Game 3 he alluded to his wrist being a lingering issue. 

The former Duke star threw down a huge dunk in Game 3, and took a hard fall and was slow to get up. 

Tatum then spoke about his wrist after that game. 

"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist after Game 3.  

The Celtics trail the Bucks 3-2 in the series, so a loss for the Celtics will end their season and the Bucks will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, a win would force a Game 7 back in Boston. 

The winner of the series will play the Miami Heat. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

