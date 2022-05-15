Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 7

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and for the game they will have their best player available.

NBA's official injury report

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report, and he has not missed any games in the playoffs, and he will be in the starting lineup for Game 7.

After Game 3, he alluded to a wrist injury (he had taken a hard fall after a huge dunk), but he is clearly fine as he went off for 46 points in Game 6.

"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist after Game 3.

The winner of the Game 7 contest on Sunday will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in their second-round playoff series, and they are the first seed in the east so they will have a home-court advantage against either the Celtics or the Bucks in the next round.

