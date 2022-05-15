Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 7

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and for the game they will have their best player available.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report, and he has not missed any games in the playoffs, and he will be in the starting lineup for Game 7.

After Game 3, he alluded to a wrist injury (he had taken a hard fall after a huge dunk), but he is clearly fine as he went off for 46 points in Game 6.  

"It's something I've been dealing with for probably like two months now," Tatum said of his wrist after Game 3. 

The winner of the Game 7 contest on Sunday will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in their second-round playoff series, and they are the first seed in the east so they will have a home-court advantage against either the Celtics or the Bucks in the next round. 

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17027346_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks-Celtics Final Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Bold Quote Before Game 7

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17463935_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18263592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Current Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18264338_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bucks at Celtics Game 7 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_18256219_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 7 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_18028310_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Game 7 Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago