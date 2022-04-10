Jayson Tatum's Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Boston Celtics will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and for the game they will have their best player available.
All-Star Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies (56-25) come into the game as the second seed in the west, while the Celtics (50-31) are the third seed in the east.
