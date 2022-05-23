Jayson Tatum's Latest Injury Status

Jayson Tatum is still listed as probable for Monday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Monday night in Massachusetts, but their best player All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is currently still listed on the injury report for the evening.

The former Duke star got injured in the middle of Game 3, but made a very quick return to the court.

He is listed as probable for Monday night, so he will likely play.

The latest injury report came out at 2:30 Eastern Time, and he is still listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win for the Celtics is vital on Monday night.

They do not want to be in the dreaded 3-1 hole going back to Florida for Game 5.

The Celtics blew out the Heat on the road in Game 2, so the win for the Heat last game was a huge way for them to stop the Celtics momentum.

Related stories on NBA basketball