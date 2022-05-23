Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Latest Injury Status

Jayson Tatum is still listed as probable for Monday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Monday night in Massachusetts, but their best player All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is currently still listed on the injury report for the evening.  

The former Duke star got injured in the middle of Game 3, but made a very quick return to the court.   

He is listed as probable for Monday night, so he will likely play.  

The latest injury report came out at 2:30 Eastern Time, and he is still listed as probable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win for the Celtics is vital on Monday night. 

They do not want to be in the dreaded 3-1 hole going back to Florida for Game 5. 

The Celtics blew out the Heat on the road in Game 2, so the win for the Heat last game was a huge way for them to stop the Celtics momentum.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Latest Injury Status

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18332363_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors Going Into Game 4

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18332804_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel54 minutes ago
USATSI_15031418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Jayson Tatum Playing On Monday Night?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18218858_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat-Celtics LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR GAME 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago