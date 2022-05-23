Jayson Tatum's Latest Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Monday night in Massachusetts, but their best player All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is currently still listed on the injury report for the evening.
The former Duke star got injured in the middle of Game 3, but made a very quick return to the court.
He is listed as probable for Monday night, so he will likely play.
The latest injury report came out at 2:30 Eastern Time, and he is still listed as probable.
The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win for the Celtics is vital on Monday night.
They do not want to be in the dreaded 3-1 hole going back to Florida for Game 5.
The Celtics blew out the Heat on the road in Game 2, so the win for the Heat last game was a huge way for them to stop the Celtics momentum.
