Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote After Game 3

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has A Very Bold Quote After Loss In Game 3 To The Heat
The Boston Celtics lost Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat by a score of 109-103 on Saturday night at home in Massachusetts.
After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media, and he took accountability for his poor play.
"Six turnovers and no field goals in the second half, that is unacceptable," Tatum said of himself after Game 3.
The Celtics now trail the series 2-1, and the Heat can take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win in Game 4.
Game 5 will be played in Florida, so the Heat can take total control of the series before returning home.
The Heat won the first game of the series, but the Celtics absolutely blew out the Heat in Game 2 on the road.
Therefore, their loss in Game 3 was a big surprise.
Game 4 will be played back in Boston on Monday night, and the Celtics will have to do everything they can to get a win.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.