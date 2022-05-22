Jayson Tatum's Bold Quote After Game 3

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat by a score of 109-103 on Saturday night at home in Massachusetts.

After the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media, and he took accountability for his poor play.

"Six turnovers and no field goals in the second half, that is unacceptable," Tatum said of himself after Game 3.

The Celtics now trail the series 2-1, and the Heat can take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win in Game 4.

Game 5 will be played in Florida, so the Heat can take total control of the series before returning home.

The Heat won the first game of the series, but the Celtics absolutely blew out the Heat in Game 2 on the road.

Therefore, their loss in Game 3 was a big surprise.

Game 4 will be played back in Boston on Monday night, and the Celtics will have to do everything they can to get a win.

Related stories on NBA basketball