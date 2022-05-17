Here's What Jayson Tatum Put On His Instagram Story Before Game 1

Jayson Tatum posted an Instagram story before the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and before the game All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made a post to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story

Tatum and the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs.

They lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and are now in the middle of a huge bounce back season.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will not have home-court advantage against the Heat who are the first seed.

The Heat will host the first two games, and if there is a Game 7 it will be played in Florida.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series and advanced to the NBA Finals.

They lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship.

