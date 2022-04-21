Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet on Thursday morning after the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out an awesome tweet. 

The post has over 107,000 likes on twitter in just a few hours. 

The Celtics are currently up 2-0 in the series, and the following two games will be on the road at Barclays Center in New York. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

