Jayson Tatum's Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Massachusetts on Monday night.

On Sunday night, they played without their best player Jayson Tatum when they beat the Washington Wizards 130-121 (at home).

For Monday's game, they will have the three-time NBA All-Star back in the lineup, as he is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report Monday."

Tatum is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 47.7% from the field.

At just 24 years old, the former Duke star has established himself as one of the top players in the NBA and helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022.

To start the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics have been the best team in the league.

They are 16-4 in their first 20 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

As for the Hornets, they have been one of the worst teams in the league to begin the season.

They are 6-14 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 13th seed.

After starting out 3-3, they have gone 3-11 in their last 14 games.

That being said, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 3-8 in 11 games played outside of Charlotte.