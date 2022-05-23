Is Jayson Tatum Playing On Monday Night?

Jayson Tatum still remains listed as probable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Miami Heat have a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics heading into Monday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Massachusetts on Monday night, and for the game they have their best player All-Star Jayson Tatum listed as probable on the injury report.

Tatum injured his shoulder in Game 3, but quickly returned to action.

For Monday, he remains listed as probable as of 11:30 Eastern Time

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics will need Tatum to play, because they are in serious danger of losing all of the momentum in the series.

The Heat won Game 3 on the road, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series, and a win on Monday would make them take a 3-1 lead back home to Florida for Game 5.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals and the Heat won that series, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

This would be the second time in just four seasons that the franchise has made the Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball