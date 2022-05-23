Skip to main content

Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight?

Jayson Tatum still remains listed as probable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Miami Heat have a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics heading into Monday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Massachusetts on Monday night, and for the game they have their best player All-Star Jayson Tatum listed as probable on the injury report.   

Tatum injured his shoulder in Game 3, but quickly returned to action.  

For Monday, he remains listed as probable as of 11:30 Eastern Time

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics will need Tatum to play, because they are in serious danger of losing all of the momentum in the series.  

The Heat won Game 3 on the road, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series, and a win on Monday would make them take a 3-1 lead back home to Florida for Game 5. 

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Conference Finals and the Heat won that series, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

This would be the second time in just four seasons that the franchise has made the Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Jayson Tatum Playing On Monday Night?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18218858_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18306082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat-Celtics LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR GAME 4

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18332746_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic POSTERIZED

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18324487_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Heat at Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18315336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Star Player Exits Warriors-Mavs Game 3

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_15970687_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Shocking Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Current Status For Monday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago