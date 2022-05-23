Jayson Tatum's FINAL STATUS For Game 4

Jayson Tatum will play in Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Celtics trail the Heat 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had been on the injury report as probable for Monday, and now the former Duke star is officially listed as available for the contest.

The Celtics trail the Heat 2-1 in the series, so Monday night is essentially a must win game.

If the Celtics lose, they will fall into a 3-1 hole, and Game 5 is back in Florida.

The Heat won the first game of the series at home, and then the Celtics crushed them by 25-points in Game 2.

However, the Heat's big road win on Saturday night regained them the momentum in the entire series.

The Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the NBA Title.

