Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's FINAL STATUS For Game 4

Jayson Tatum will play in Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Celtics trail the Heat 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available. 

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had been on the injury report as probable for Monday, and now the former Duke star is officially listed as available for the contest.  

The Celtics trail the Heat 2-1 in the series, so Monday night is essentially a must win game.  

If the Celtics lose, they will fall into a 3-1 hole, and Game 5 is back in Florida. 

The Heat won the first game of the series at home, and then the Celtics crushed them by 25-points in Game 2. 

However, the Heat's big road win on Saturday night regained them the momentum in the entire series. 

The Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the NBA Title. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's FINAL STATUS For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17953193_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16216361_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Should The Warriors Trade For This All-Star?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18325873_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Many Star Players Still On Injury Report For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17811590_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Wizards Latest Team Showing Interest In Pacers Malcolm Brogdon

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18332809_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Western Conference Finals: Will The Mavericks Avoid Being Swept By The Warriors?

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18123799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Latest Injury Status

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18332363_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player On Injury Report For Warriors Going Into Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago