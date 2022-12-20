Jazz And Pistons Injury Reports

The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Utah Jazz in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Jazz will be without Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk and Johnny Juzang.

As for the Pistons, they will be without Cade Cunningham, Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key and Isaiah Livers.

NBA's official injury report

The Jazz enter the night with a 17-16 record in 33 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Jazz are 6-11 in 17 games (they are 11-5 in 16 at home).

The west has been close, so they are only 4.0 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Going up against the Pistons will be the second night of a back-to-back, as they got blown out (122-99) to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday night.

As for the Pistons, they have had a poor season.

They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-24 record in 32 games (the most losses in the entire NBA).

Over the last ten games, the Pistons are 3-7, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they have gone 4-11 in 15 games hosted in Michigan.

In their last game, the Pistons lost 124-121 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night at home.