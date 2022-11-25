Jazz And Warriors Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Jazz have ruled out Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.

Meanwhile, Leandro Bolmaro is listed as questionable.

The only player on the injury report for the Warriors is Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).

NBA's official injury report

The Jazz come into the night as one of the best surprises in the league.

They had been expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA (after trading away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell), but they have started out the 2022-23 season with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games.

Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.

Over their last ten games, they have cooled off (5-5), but they still look like a team who could make the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, they have been two different teams this year.

On the road, they are atrocious, with a 1-9 record in ten games.

Yet, at home, they have been elite, with an 8-1 record in nine games.

Currently, the defending NBA Champions are 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.