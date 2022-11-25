Skip to main content

Jazz And Warriors Injury Reports

The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.   

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.  

The Jazz have ruled out Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley. 

Meanwhile, Leandro Bolmaro is listed as questionable. 

The only player on the injury report for the Warriors is Andre Iguodala, who has been ruled out (he has yet to play in a game so far this season). 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Jazz come into the night as one of the best surprises in the league.

They had been expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA (after trading away All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell), but they have started out the 2022-23 season with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games. 

Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and 6-6 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City. 

Over their last ten games, they have cooled off (5-5), but they still look like a team who could make the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, they have been two different teams this year.

On the road, they are atrocious, with a 1-9 record in ten games.

Yet, at home, they have been elite, with an 8-1 record in nine games. 

Currently, the defending NBA Champions are 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

USATSI_17927291_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Kings-Celtics Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18010307_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Jazz-Warriors Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19482648_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz And Warriors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488834_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19431237_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13842428_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Magic Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17709601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Hornets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17167962_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar