Warriors Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Nemanja Bjelica and Klay Thomson have all been ruled out for the game.

Kevon Looney is listed as questionable.

The Warriors come into the game on fire at 41-13 on the season, and they have currently won nine games in a row.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns have a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west at 33-21, and have won three games in a row.

