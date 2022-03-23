Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Utah Jazz are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Jazz come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and a solid 19-16 in the 25 games that they have played on the road.

Last season, they had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.

