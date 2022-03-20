Jazz's Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Utah Jazz are in Manhattan to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Jazz against the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Jazz do not have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on the injury report after missing their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
They will, however, be without their starting point guard Mike coney, who is out due to injury maintenance on his right knee.
Coming into the night, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.