Jazz's Injury Report Against The Knicks

The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Utah Jazz are in Manhattan to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Jazz do not have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on the injury report after missing their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

They will, however, be without their starting point guard Mike coney, who is out due to injury maintenance on his right knee. 

Coming into the night, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played.  

