Mavericks And Jazz Injury Reports
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas on Saturday afternoon to kick off the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
The Utah Jazz are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, while the Jazz finished the year as the fifth seed.
Everyone on the injury report has been ruled out for the contest except for Luka Doncic, who is doubtful.
