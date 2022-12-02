Jimmy Butler's Current Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Jimmy Butler is expected to play in Friday night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for the second straight game.

Jimmy Butler, who has missed the last seven games, is listed on the injury report as questionable (the most recent update was 4:30 Eastern Time).

However, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported earlier in the day that Butler is expected to play.

Jackson: "Butler expected to play tonight. Just went through shootaround with team"

Butler also shared a video to his Instagram on Thursday.

Butler in the video: "Boston, I'm on the way, I'm on the way, can't wait, I've been out for too long, I'm getting thirsty."

Based on all of this, it seems to be certain that the six-time NBA All-Star will be playing on Friday night.

The Heat lost to the Celtics on Wednesday night 134-121, which dropped them to 10-12 in their first 22 games.

They are tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

The biggest struggles for the Heat have come on the road, where they have gone 2-8 in ten games away from Miami, Florida.

The Celtics come into the game as the best team in the NBA with an 18-4 record in their first 22 games.

They are the first seed in the east and 11-1 in the 12 games they have played at home.