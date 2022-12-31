Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) will play Friday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of another elite season and has averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 53.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.

The Heat got off to a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season but are playing much better over the last few weeks.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Coming into the matchup with the Nuggets, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

However, the Heat are 6-9 in 15 games played on the road outside of Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time they have faced off with the Nuggets this season.

The Nuggets come into the night with a 22-12 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and a very impressive 12-3 in the 15 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Both teams have talented rosters that make them potential contenders in their respective conferences.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here