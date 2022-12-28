Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Heat: "#LALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for tonight’s game vs the Lakers."

Butler comes into the night with impressive averages of 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

The six-time NBA All-Star did not play in the Heat's 113-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

They come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-17 record in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, the Heat have gone 6-4, and they are 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

Butler is in his fourth season with the franchise, and he as helped them become one of the best teams in the NBA over the last three seasons.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Lakers in six games), and last season they made the Eastern Conference Finals (they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games).

As for the Lakers, they are on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Orlando Magic 128-110 on Tuesday night.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-20 record in 34 games.

On the road, they have gone 6-12 in 18 games, over the last ten games, they are 4-6.