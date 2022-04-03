Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler's Status For Sunday's Game

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player Jimmy Butler.  

The All-Star shooting guard has been ruled out for the contest due to a toe injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Heat enter the night as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-28 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

