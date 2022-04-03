Jimmy Butler's Status For Sunday's Game

The Miami Heat are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player Jimmy Butler.

The All-Star shooting guard has been ruled out for the contest due to a toe injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Heat enter the night as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-28 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball