Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

For the game, six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed probable for Tuesday."

Butler is coming off an impressive game in Saturday's 111-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

He played 34 minutes and had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block (on 9/15 shooting from the field).

On the season, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 20 games.

After a bad start to the season, the Heat are playing much better as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Heat are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been good, going 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

As for the Bulls, they have had a very disappointing season.

They are 11-18 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bulls are 3-7, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the they are 4-11 in 15 games away from the United Center in Chicago.

Butler spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls.