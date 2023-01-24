Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics in Florida.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out Tuesday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 51.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range.

Butler was not in the initial injury report, so his status change came as a surprise.

The former Marquette star is in his fourth season with the Heat and he has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

They have played the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers), and last season the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

Right now, the Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-23 record in 49 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an impressive 15-9 in the 24 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 35-13 record in 48 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and 17-8 in the 25 games they have played on the road.