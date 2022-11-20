Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Cavs Game

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they will remain without their best player Jimmy Butler.

The All-Star guard has been ruled out for his second consecutive game.

DK Nation: "NBA INJURY ALERT: Heat SF/PF Jimmy Butler (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Cavaliers."

Through his first 13 games, he has gotten off to a good start to the season with averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

Since joining the organization in the summer of 2019, he has helped them reach the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons.

They have also made the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons (in 2020 they made the NBA Finals).

However, the Heat have gotten off to a very slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 7-9 in their first 16 games, and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Currently, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the east.

In addition, they have been abysmal on the road with a 1-5 record in six games away from Miami.

As for the Cavs, they have had a volatile start to the season.

After going 8-1 in their first nine games, they lost five straight.

They are coming off a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, so they come into the night with a 9-6 record through their first 15 games.