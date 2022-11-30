Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will be in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics.

For the game, they will remain without their best player, as six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out (knee).

He has missed each of the last six games, but the Heat have been playing better as of late.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

In their most recent win, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-98 at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Butler has averages of 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 13 games.

His absence is significant, so they will need him to return soon.

The Heat enter the game against the Celtics tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games, and the biggest struggles have come on the road.

In nine games outside of Miami, they have gone just 2-7.

As for the Celtics, they have been the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are 17-4 in their first 21 games and in the middle of a four-game winning streak (13-1 in their last 14 games).

At home, the Celtics are 10-1 in the 11 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics won the series in seven games.