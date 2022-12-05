Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed questionable for Monday."

The six-time NBA All-Star had missed seven games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

In his return, he went off for 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

The Heat won the game 120-116 in overtime, and Butler hit a big shot with 9.4 seconds left.

Coming into Monday night, the Heat are 11-12 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an abysmal 3-8 in the 11 games they have played on the road.

Butler is currently averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

They will need him to remain healthy in order to have a good season.

After joining the franchise in the summer of 2019, he has led them to the NBA Playoffs for three straight seasons.

They have also been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons and in 2020, made the NBA Finals.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 14-9 record in their first 23 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.