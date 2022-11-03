Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers, but for the game, they will remain without their best player.

Jimmy Butler, who missed Wednesday’s win over the Sacramento Kings with a hip injury, has also been ruled out for Friday's game.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (hip) ruled out for Friday."

The Heat have been cold to start the season, with a 4-5 record in their first nine games.

However, they are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors and Kings.

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest to start the season.

Since joining the franchise in the summer of 2019, the six-time NBA All-Star has helped them make the NBA Playoffs every single season, and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons (they made the NBA Finals in 2020).

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA, which is why the slow to start to the season has been such a surprise.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night 3-5 record in their first eight games of the season.

They are in rebuilding mode right now, so they are not expected to be good.

The Heat are 1-2 in the three games that they have played on the road, while the Pacers are 1-2 in the three games that they have played at home.

Without Butler, the Pacers could win this game.