Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

Their best player Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable for Monday."

The six-time NBA All-Star enters the night with averages of 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 17 games.

In their last game, the Heat lost 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas, but Butler had 30 points, two rebounds and four assists (on 11/16 shooting).

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season but could be playing better to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 12-15 in their first 27 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 5-5, and they are 3-9 in 12 games on the road.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern conference.

They are 14-13 in 27 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

At home, the Pacers have been good, with an 8-5 record in 13 games hosted in Indianapolis.

Coming into the season, they did not have high expectations (they were the 13th seed last year), but they look like a team who will compete for the NBA Playoffs.

