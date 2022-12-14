Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Thunder Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they will be without their best player Jimmy Butler, who has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed out for Wednesday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 18 games.

He is also shooting 52.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

On Monday night, Butler had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat won 87-82 on the road in Indianapolis.

They come into the night with a 13-15 record in 28 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After finishing the 2021-22 season with the best record in the east, the Heat have had a very disappointing start.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, so they're playing better as of late.

However, through 13 games on the road, the Heat are 4-9.

Meanwhile, the Thunder come into the night tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-16 in 27 games and 4-6 over their last ten.

Currently, the Thunder are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, but at home, they have been solid with a 6-5 record in 11 games hosted in Oklahoma.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played phenomenally, with averages of 31.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 25 games.