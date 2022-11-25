Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will be hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida for the second consecutive game.

They won the last game 113-105 on Wednesday night.

For Friday's game, they will remain without their best player Jimmy Butler (the six-time NBA All-Star has missed the last four games).

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed out for Friday."

In 13 games, he is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

He is in his fourth season with the organization and has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

They have also been to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in the last three seasons, and in 2020 made the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the new year; they are 8-11 in their first 19 games, which has them the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries have been a big reason for their struggles.

At home has been one of their bright spots, as they are 7-4 in the 11 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

However, on the road, they have been abysmal, with a 1-7 record in eight games.

After losing to the Heat on Wednesday, the Wizards enter the evening as the sixth seed in the east with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games.

In seven road games, they have a 3-4 record away from Washington, D.C.

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the east, so they missed the postseason.