Jimmy Butler's Status For Pacers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Florida.

For the game, Jimmy Butler is on the injury report listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (illness) probable for Friday."

The six-time NBA All-Star missed Tuesday’s 113-103 loss at home to the Chicago Bulls.

In 20 games, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 52.9% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The Heat come into the night with a 16-16 record in 32 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Before losing to the Bulls, they had been in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 6-4, and at home, they have gone 9-7 in 16 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

Butler most recently played on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs and put up 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of playing time.

He also shot 9/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.

The former 30th-overall pick is in his fourth season with the Heat and has led them to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons (they made the NBA Finals in 2020).

As for the Pacers, they are also 16-16 and coming off a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in Massachusetts.

They are 7-9 in 16 games on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games.

